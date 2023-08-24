Before you hit the Bangor Waterfront tonight, here are some helpful hints and a sneak peek at the concert.

Even as we begin to slowly wind down yet another summer of jaw-dropping concerts at Maine Savings Amphitheatre, we aren't quite done yet.

Nickelback brings their "Get Rollin'" tour to Bangor tonight, with special guest Brantley Gilbert.

Weather:

Great news! It is shaping up to be a perfect evening, with partly cloudy conditions, and nice comfy temps in the upper 60s for just about all of the night.

After some of the soggy shows of the last few months, you should have zero problems with Mother Nature.

Merch:

Nickelback's 'Get Rollin' truck will be on Railroad Street, selling some cool stuff, starting at 4 p.m.

SPOILERS: Set List:

Nickelback, of course, will play the hits, but they have been throwing a few curveballs in the mix too, including a duet with Brantley Gilbert.

San Quentin

Savin' Me

Far Away

Interlude

Animals

Someday

Worthy to Say

Figured You Out

Hero

(Chad Kroeger feat. Josey Scott cover)

Copperhead Road

(Steve Earle cover) (with Brantley Gilbert)

High Time

Photograph

Rockstar

Those Days

How You Remind Me

Gotta Be Somebody

Burn It to the Ground

The basics to know before entering the venue tonight:

Bags

Fans arriving must have bags that are in compliance with the venue's clear bag policy. Bags that are not in compliance will not be stored and must be returned to your vehicle. Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and must not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Small clutch bags, not to exceed 8” x 5” x 2”, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the Maine Savings Amphitheatre.

Cameras

Binoculars, or a phone or camera, can be carried into the venue so long as they're not in their own bag.

Blankets

They are allowed if you toss them over a shoulder or arm.

Diapers

They may be carried in a clear bag. Each member of a family, including children, is allowed to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse into the venue.

Smoking

Smoking is a no-no inside of Maine Savings Amphitheatre. The staff will enforce "Maine’s Public Place Smoking Law" If violated, you will be ejected from the concert. Also, no heading outside of the venue to light up, because all exits are final, and you will not be able to re-enter

Ramps

There are two ramps located inside Maine Savings Amphitheatre: one adjacent to the left-field side of the lawn section near Main Street and one adjacent to the main gate near handicap parking on Front Street. Both ramps are wheelchair accessible.

Alcohol

Adult beverages are available for purchase. Naturally, you are required to show a photo ID to grab a cold one. Also, you cannot bring in alcoholic beverages from outside of the premises, or food for that matter. If you just happen to have a drink in your hand when the show is over, that stays inside the venue. All concert staff is trained in serving you responsibly.

Pets

Our furry four-legged friends have to stay at home during all shows, the exception being guide dogs.

Dress Code

There is no official dress code at concerts, but they do ask that you use good judgment in your attire

First Aid

EMTs are present at every event in case of medical emergencies.

Flash Photography

This is a big no-no at Waterfront Concerts. I'm guessing that Stevie doesn't want flashbulbs blinding her from the stage. It's inconvenient for everyone else too.

Pat-Down Search

At all events at Maine Savings Amphitheatre, reserve the right to conduct a pat-down search. If this is the case, it will be done by an employee of your gender.

Cash Transactions

This is a new one this year, All sales inside the venue will no longer accept cash as payment. This includes ALL sales, so if you want a beer or something to eat, you have to use a card.

Enjoy the show, rock hard and party responsibly.

10 Ways Not to Be an A--hole at Concerts Because wtf is going on lately?

Nickelback's '80s Easter Eggs in "Those Days" Video Taking you back.