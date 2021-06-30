What Should Go Into Maine’s Bicentennial Time Caspsule to be Opened in 100 Years?

You can actually suggest items!

According to WGME 13, The Maine Bicentennial Commission (Maine200) wants us to come up with items for the Maine Bicentennial Time Capsule. Everything going into the time capsule will be there for 100 years, so lobster rolls are out. They will be for future Mainers to open in 2120 for the tricentennial of Maine.



All of us have a chance to nominate one or more things to go into the time capsule. But they want things that might not be around in Maine in 2120. What could we all be using today that we won't be then?

There are guidelines to follow. Whatever it is can't be bigger than a paperback novel, be easy to find and be super cheap or free, and CANNOT include any liquids, flammable or caustic materials, or perishable items. If you want to suggest something, you just gotta go to the website and their form. Or you can use snail mail at Maine200 - 323 State Street - Augusta, ME 04330.

Once the commission goes through all the ideas, then we get to vote for the People’s Choice items for the capsule. It will be sealed in December up in Augusta.

