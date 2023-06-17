There’s Meaning Behind Those Cowboy Boots Perched on New England Fences

Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.

White Cowgirl Boot on Barbed Wire Fence Post Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Well, there's a meaning behind those cowboy boots on those fences surrounding the property. According to the Classroom website, there are a couple of reasons.

Boot on fence Getty Images loading...

That boot or pair of boots are honoring the human-horse relationship. Isn't that sweet? I know from friends who have been riding since they were little that the bond with a horse is a strong and emotional one. I'm guessing that's pretty similar to any pet or animal we spend time with.

They really are part of the family, and in this case, when that horse is sold or passes on, cowboys and non-cowboys often hang a pair of boots onto those fence posts to pay respect to their beloved equine.

Cowboy Fence Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The second reason is about honoring a worker or ranch hand. That idea, according to Classroom, comes from the saying "a pair of boots for every hand." This is often for those who work in exchange for room and board and a small stipend, or other perks. These ranchers or workers often move on, especially if they travel to warm places year-round. Or they may pass on or retire, and the owner of the farm places boots on the fence in their memory or to thank them.

Such a beautiful tradition, isn't it? And it stems from a different reason based around communication. You see, in the 'olden days', Classroom says that boots were put on the farm or ranch gate entrance. If the boots were pointing toward the home or inward, it meant the rancher or farmer was home, while outward mean he was out and about working. That's touching for sure.

