What are the Laws & Penalties for Selling Moose Meat in Maine?

Moose Hunting Season

Moose hunting season in Maine is an exciting time for many hunters in Aroostook County who hold a permit. Its the time of year to think about stocking up on meat for the winter.

You Can’t Sell Moose Meat in Maine

Most people know you can’t sell moose in Maine. That’s a good thing. The hunt should always be about respecting the animal and feeding your family.

The Law is Clear

The law reads as follows: “A person who has lawfully killed and registered a moose may sell, without a hide dealer's license, only the hide, head, bones, antlers and feet of that animal.” We included the link so you can read all the details.

What Are the Penalties for Selling Moose Meat?

What are the penalties for someone who decides to break the law and sell moose meat? Don’t do it no matter what. It’s important to know what someone faces for violating the law in Maine.

The charges are serious. Here’s what it says: “A person who violates this section commits a Class D crime for which the court shall impose a sentencing alternative involving a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 days for the first offense, none of which may be suspended, and not less than 20 days for each succeeding offense, none of which may be suspended. The court also shall impose a fine of not less than $1,000, none of which may be suspended.”

It’s pretty straight forward and there’s no confusion about the law and the price you pay for violating it.

Maine Moose Hunting Permits

In 2022, the state of Maine issued 4,080 moose hunting permits. There are almost 70,000 moose in Maine. That doesn't mean the odds are in your favor, but you stand a good chance if you know what you’re doing.

