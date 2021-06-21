Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

The 7-day forecast in Aroostook County

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Monday: Isolated showers between 2pm and 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight, then scattered showers after midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 73. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

What are people saying about the weather?

THE WEATHER REPORT:

"The Weather Report" is the conversations we have about how the forecast affects us daily in Aroostook County.

Some rain on Saturday and overcast at times through the weekend, but still nice enough to get out and do all kinds of things in northern Maine.

Did you go to the Farmer’s Market on Riverside Saturday or Sunday? There is so much fresh and organic food to buy there. Plus, it’s the perfect place to run into friends and find some of the funnest things to do.

Yard work is always on the agenda. We saw a lot of neighbors out and about making their homes look beautiful. Be mindful of the ants right now. They can get in your house and the trail will seem endless. A good exterior bug spray - even hornet spray - can get rid of the nuisance.

If you’re planning on painting outdoors, now is a good time. Keep an eye on the forecast just in case it’s sunny when you start but rain could be on the horizon. You have to have time for it to dry.

Looking ahead this week, some higher temps are coming on Monday with rain and thunder and lightning at times. It’s something to be aware of for your daily routine and your dog might not like the thunder and run for cover.

Tuesday has showers with a high in the low to mid 70’s. It’s not the most conducive weather for starting the week, but it gets better by Wednesday with clear skis and a temp in the low 70’s.

Thursday through Saturday looks like another stretch of days to get some things done outside. Even if “getting things done” means doing nothing but grilling and relaxing after a hard day's work.

If you're on vacation during any of next week, make sure to chill out and enjoy your time off.

