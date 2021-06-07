Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

A quick look at the local weather

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Monday ~ Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Highs up to 92/33 Celsius

Monday Night ~ Mostly clear & mild. Overnight lows near 68/20C

Tuesday ~ Partly sunny. hazy, hot and humid. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 88/31C

Tuesday Night ~ Partly cloudy. Lows near 60/16C

Wednesday ~ Turning out mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 11 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

What are people saying about the weather?

THE WEATHER REPORT:

‘The Weather Report’ is the conversations we are all having about how the forecast is a part of our daily lives.

You heard some people in the County saying it’s going to be a hot one this weekend - and it was. That’s kind of how Maine weather is - just the way you like it for some and too hot for others.

People are really talking about Monday. It's going to be a record breaker in some parts of Maine. In the 90's and humid. Do you know people who like the humid days? Do you like it muggy? Don’t be surprised if you can’t believe some Mainers love the sticky weather. A lot of it depends on where you are and what you’re doing.

Sitting in front of an air conditioner and fan can make a drenching day not so bad. Speaking of which - the question has come up - when do you put in your air conditioner? Before July? Let us know in the Facebook comments.

Friday and Saturday got into the upper 70’s to low 80’s with enough humidity to give us a look at what's coming this summer. Wait until we start getting into the mid to upper 90’s. Soon enough. Sunday was also hot with a high in the mid 70’s. We talked to a lot of people who said that’s ideal weather for them.

It was perfect for a free fishing weekend in Maine and New Brunswick both Saturday and Sunday. Anytime that happens, there are some rules and regulations. You can see the details on our Facebook.

Start prepping for the sun with sun block and cold water. The stores have the spf 30 and up put out on display right when you walk in. Grab a travel bottle to put in your bag and something bigger for around the house or if you go somewhere with other people - they’ll be glad you have some because chances are they won’t have any sun protection.

Take care and be mindful of the time you spend outside in the heat. Stay hydrated and use sun block.

