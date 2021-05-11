Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

A quick look at the forecast

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Tuesday ~ Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 58/15 Celsius

Tuesday Night ~ Showers with isolated thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows near 40/+4.

Wednesday ~ Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers. Highs around 52/11C

Wednesday Night ~ Clearing skies. Overnight lows near 34/+1

Thursday ~ A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60/16C

What are people saying about the weather?

THE WEATHER REPORT:

"The Weather Report" is a conversation about the forecast. It's how we all talk about how the conditions affect our plans."

We had a nice Mother’s Day weekend with sunshine and mild temperatures. That was great. This week looks like showers possible right on through Thursday.

It’s still better than a snow storm coming in to drop 5 inches or more, but we’re all ready for a stretch of clear skies.

Temperatures stay warm enough for this time of year. Look for low to mid 50’s until Thursday with precipitation. Temps reach the low 60’s once the sun comes out Friday and we get an all clear in the forecast - but a chance of showers is back Saturday and Sunday.

Wind is not going to be a big factor, although it will pick up on occasion here and there.

After being limited on what we can do, getting out for some fresh air right now - and maybe some exercise - is a healthy thing to do for young and old. The rain kind of puts a damper on a lot of outdoor activities, but there are some chances this week - especially as we head to the end of the week.

This is the time of year when we make vacation plans and do a little traveling if possible. Follow us and keep up with the weather on a daily basis and an hourly time frame. Everything factors in depending on what your plans are. If you’re going on the road for a trip or just around the region, you’ll want to know what to expect.

Get out and stay safe. Plan for changes in the conditions this week as we see scattered showers during the week.

What's the 7-day forecast?

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Tuesday: Scattered showers before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between noon and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers, mainly before 5am. Low around 39. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly between 10am and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

