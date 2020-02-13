Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Wind Chill Advisory in effect from February 14, 01:00 AM EST until February 14, 09:00 AM EST

Thursday : Snow, mainly before noon, then scattered snow showers after noon. Temperature falling to around 14 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

: Snow, mainly before noon, then scattered snow showers after noon. Temperature falling to around 14 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Thursday Night : Isolated snow showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around -10. Wind chill values as low as -24. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: Isolated snow showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around -10. Wind chill values as low as -24. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday : Sunny and cold, with a high near 3. Wind chill values as low as -26. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

: Sunny and cold, with a high near 3. Wind chill values as low as -26. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph. Friday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around -25. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

: Mostly clear, with a low around -25. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Saturday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. South wind around 7 mph.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. South wind around 7 mph. Sunday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Sunday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Washington's Birthday : A slight chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Tuesday : A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Tuesday Night : Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

