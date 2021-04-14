Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Wednesday ~ Sunny. Highs around 61/16 Celsius.

~ Sunny. Highs around 61/16 Celsius. Wednesday Night ~ Mostly clear. patchy fog and patchy frost. Lows near 28/-2C.

~ Mostly clear. patchy fog and patchy frost. Lows near 28/-2C. Thursday ~ Mostly sunny. Highs around 58/15C

~ Mostly sunny. Highs around 58/15C Thursday Night ~ Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

~ Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Friday ~ Increasing clouds, breezy and cooler. Highs around 52/11C

~ Increasing clouds, breezy and cooler. Highs around 52/11C Friday Night ~ Cloudy with snow likely overnight. Lows near 30/-1C

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2am, then snow likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Snow likely before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

