Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Thursday ~ Partly sunny. Highs near 60/15 Celsius

~ Partly sunny. Highs near 60/15 Celsius Thursday Night ~ Variable cloudiness. Patchy fog. Lows drop to about 38/3C

~ Variable cloudiness. Patchy fog. Lows drop to about 38/3C Friday ~ A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 64/17C

~ A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 64/17C Friday Night ~ Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s/+3.

~ Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s/+3. Saturday ~ Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s/13 Celsius.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

THE WEATHER REPORT:

"The Weather Report" is a conversation we all have about the weather that goes beyond just the forecast.

Now this feels like spring with temps in the mid to upper 50’s and even in the 60’s.

We still might see some more snow next week, but nothing that won’t be melted away the next day or so.

Is it time to get the shorts out and start wearing short sleeves and no jacket? Maybe, or yes. Keep the waders near by just in case the water levels rise and cause trouble in your basement or around the homestead.

Many of us are looking at your heating bill and feeling some relief that the money will now go towards your air conditioner and fans.

It’s been a long year of shutdowns and social distancing. Getting outside is a good thing and will benefit us all to get some fun under the sun.

You still see patches of snow in shaded areas and that’s slowly melting away now too. The ice carousel is setting a world record and the mud is just about everywhere. We’ll take it. It’s part of the change of season that we hold so dear this time of year. It’s like they say in spring, “hope springs eternal.” Yes it does.

