Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Monday ~ Rain with patchy fog & drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 41/5 Celsius.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday; Rain with patchy drizzle before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 41. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

THE WEATHER REPORT:

"The Weather Report" is a conversation we all have about the weather that goes beyond just the forecast.

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise that northern Maine has snow the first week of April. Maybe more of a bummer as we were starting to see the weather clear up.

If you talk to anyone, they’ll say the snow will melt away in a day or two - and that’s true. But, we’re right there where we will see more sun and warmer temps.

When the weather goes through a transition like this every year, we’re left with the feeling - will it ever clear up and be spring. The answer is yes. It’s just going to take time and we might see some more precipitation before it’s all over.

Flooding remains an issue as we see the melt off. Take measures now if you live in an area where the water can breach. Basement flooding is also an issue if you live in an area away from high waters, but close enough to a wet zone where water can collect in your house. You probably go through this every season, but it’s a good reminder to have the tools and implements you need to dry it up.

As we prepare for the sunshine and milder days, keep in mind the importance of getting outside and getting things done. Soon enough, the hornets and wasps will be looking to make a home. You want to be on that early and often. Left to their devices, wasps will build all day and have a buzzing hive in no time. A good spray that reaches a long distance is only a couple bucks and will svae you from getting attacked.

