Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Thursday ~ Cloudy with showers tapering off this afternoon. Highs around 55/13 Celsius

Thursday Night ~ Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 42/+5

Friday ~ Rain throughout the day. Highs around 47/8C

Friday Night ~ Rain and sleet in the evening changing to snow. Brisk winds. Overnight lows near 27/-3C

Saturday ~ Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler with highs around 36/+3.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Thursday: Showers, mainly before noon. Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. High near 55. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 47. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Rain and sleet before 11pm, then rain, snow, and sleet between 11pm and 1am, then snow after 1am. Low around 27. North wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Saturday: Snow likely before 8am, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 8am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: A chance of snow before 2pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Snow. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: Rain showers and snow likely before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

THE WEATHER REPORT:

The “Weather Report” is a conversation you might have in the office about the weather beyond the forecast.

Just when we thought it was summer - it just turned spring - the rain, sleet and, yes, snow are back - briefly we hope.

Get ready for some muddy doorways at the office and home. The melt off combined with new precipitation will clump up in the driveway and yard.

Keep an eye on your dogs and cats asd they get messy in the wet conditions. Make sure they are comfortable and not coated in muck, and your house doesn’t get all messed up from the dirtiness. Set aside a towel to clean them off - if they’ll let you.

We’ll still keep seeing things we haven’t seen since Fall - shorts and short sleeves, people about getting exercise and a look of hope on our faces as we know we’re almost there with niece weather.

We know this weather is the type of weather we get this time of year - it comes as no surprise. But, we are always a little taken back when we hear several inches of snow in late March.

If you get a chance, do a perimeter check of your house and property. Make sure no skunks or anything else have moved in. Soon enough the wasps and hornets will strat make their hmes around your home - you can’t let that happen. Get ahead of it. Fill the cracks and holes and get some long distance spray to stop them before they get started.

