Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Monday ~ Cloudy and breezy with snow and rain, mixing with sleet at times. Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from 1 to 4 inches. Highs around 37/+3C

Monday Night ~ Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation around an inch. Windy and much colder with lows zero to 5 below/-19C. Wind chill readings as low as –28°F Patchy blowing snow.

Tuesday ~ Mostly cloudy ,blustery and extremely cold with a chance of snow showers in the morning. Areas of blowing snow. Highs only around 10 above/-12C. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 33 below.

Tuesday Night ~ Windy with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly clear overnight. Lows near zero/-18C.

Wednesday ~ Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 20s/-4C.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday: Snow, possibly mixed with sleet before 10am, then rain and snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 10am and noon, then rain and snow after noon. High near 37. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 11. Wind chill values as low as -31. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Areas of blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -16. Blustery, with a northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers between 1pm and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

Get our free mobile app

We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.

THE WEATHER REPORT:

‘The Weather Report’ is a conversation about the weather in our daily lives.

What an incredible weekend we had with the sun most of the time. This week will be cold with wind chill as low as -31 at times. You know it’s cold when the National Weather Service in Caribou tells you to bundle up and not stay exposed to the coldness.

Northern Maine saw a snow squall come through Saturday afternoon that created some serious blowing snow. Anyone out driving took caution in the hazardous conditions. The visibility was difficult in some places. Good thing is the storm lasted a few hours before it settled down and cleared up.

The conversations we’ve been having with our coworkers, family and friends is about how mild January was and how February had more stormy weather. You get used to a month like Jan and suddenly Feb comes on strong. As Mainers, we have been through the winter enough times to know it’s never over until it’s over. And that will come soon enough.

Just around the corner is the time change, March 14 - a week from Sunday. That will make us all feel better as the daylight stays with us longer.

Looking ahead to this coming week, we’ll get some wind that creates blowing snow. There’s some chance of mixed precipitation which can cause driving issues. As we head to the weekend, we get more clear skies - still some clouds, but no forecasted snow, rain or sleet. See the full forecast above and remember to get out of the house everyday if possible.