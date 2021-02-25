Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:
- Thursday ~ Partly sunny & breezy. Areas of blowing snow. Temperature falling to around 14 this afternoon.
- Thursday Night ~ Mostly clear & cold. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Much colder with lows around 3 below.
- Friday ~ Sunny. Highs around 21/-7
- Friday Night ~ Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
- Saturday ~ Clouding up with snow developing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.
U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
- Special Weather Statement
- Thursday: Snow likely before 8am, then scattered snow showers between 8am and 9am. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 14 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -18. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
- Friday: Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -19. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Light south wind.
- Saturday: Snow likely before 5pm, then rain and snow. High near 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
- Saturday Night: Rain and snow before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2am and 4am. Low around 30. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
- Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Monday: A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 3pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Monday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.
- Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
