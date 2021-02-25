Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

~ Clouding up with snow developing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

~ Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

~ Mostly clear & cold. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Much colder with lows around 3 below.

~ Partly sunny & breezy. Areas of blowing snow. Temperature falling to around 14 this afternoon.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Thursday: Snow likely before 8am, then scattered snow showers between 8am and 9am. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 14 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -18. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -19. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Light south wind.

Saturday: Snow likely before 5pm, then rain and snow. High near 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Rain and snow before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2am and 4am. Low around 30. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 3pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.