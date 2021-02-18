Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Friday ~ Partly sunny. Highs around 21/-7 Celsius.

Friday Night ~ Clouding up with scattered flurries. Lows near 7 above/-14C.

Saturday ~ Cloudy throughout the day. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 23/-5C.

Saturday Night ~ Isolated flurries in the evening, then gradual clearing overnight. Lows near 2 above/-17C.

Sunday ~ Sunny. Highs around 27/-3 Celsius

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -9. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow between 11pm and 1am, then scattered snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 8. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -12. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -6. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: A chance of snow, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Snow likely, mainly between 7pm and 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

WEATHER REPORT:

What a storm we had to start the week. It was exactly what was forecasted with a lot of snow and bad driving conditions.

The good news is we won’t have a snow storm going into the weekend.

Try applying more RainX to your interior windows, especially your windshield, to prevent a full freeze when you go to start your car after dark.

The conversation everyone is having about the weather is the mild January we had and the possibility of storms in February and March.

If you wear a gator for covid, you’ll notice it keeps you warm in the colder temps. It’s not ideal, but it’s the situation we find ourselves in right now.

Fingerless gloves are a really convenient way to keep the cold wind off your hands and still allow you to reach in your pocket for your keys or phone.

Bundle up and wear layers to adjust to the different conditions we’re having - sometimes freezing cold and other times not so bad.