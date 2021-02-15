Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

A storm that is expected to dump 6 to 12 inches of snow across northern Maine and western New Brunswick will move in overnight tonight. Forecasters say the bulk of the snow will fall throughout the day tomorrow and will likely mix with sleet in the afternoon, mainly south of Presque Isle.

Monday ~ Increasing clouds. A chance of snow showers late this afternoon. Highs around 22/-6 Celsius

A winter storm warning goes in effect after midnight tonight until late tomorrow night

Monday Night ~ A few flurries this evening, then snow developing after midnight. Lows near 12/-11 C.

Tuesday ~ Snow throughout the day mixing with sleet in the afternoon. Daytime accumulation from 5 to 9 inches. Gusty winds. Highs around 20/-7C.

Tuesday Night ~ Snow tapering to snow showers. Lows near 8 above/-13C.

Wednesday ~ Partly sunny & brisk. Highs around 20/-7.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Winter Storm Warning in effect from February 16, 12:00 AM EST until February 16, 11:00 PM EST

Monday: A chance of snow, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Snow, mainly after 5am. Low around 13. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday: Snow. High near 20. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Snow before 1am, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 1am and 5am. Low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -11. West wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Snow. High near 24. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

WEATHER REPORT:

The 'Weather Report' is a conversation about the weather. It's how we talk about life in the County in the winter.

What a nice weekend of weather to get out and enjoy some milder temps before the serious storm comes in this week.

The range of snowfall is from 5 inches to a foot - most likely more than less. Plus, sleet is also in the forecast.

The good news is the nice weather is getting closer. You’ll still need to dig out of this storm and a few more to come - but we can hold out hope that the sun will shine again.

March 14 is the date we set our clocks ahead. Sunset as of right now is about 5 pm. We’ll gain another 2 minutes and 30 seconds a day over the next month. That's about an hour and a half + spring forward - and we’re talking about sunset after 7 pm. That will be a real big boost to all of us in northern Maine.

Keep the jackets, boots and gloves out, but start looking at shorts and short sleeves soon enough.