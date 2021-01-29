Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Friday ~ Mostly cloudy. Snow showers winding down this morning. Brisk winds with patchy blowing snow. Highs around 17/-9Celsius.

Friday Night ~ Shifting clouds. Diminishing winds. Lows near zero/-18C.

Saturday ~ Partly sunny and seasonably cold. Highs around 14/-10C.

Saturday Night ~ Partly cloudy. Lows near 2 below/-19C

Sunday ~ Partly sunny. Highs around 20/-7 Celsius

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Friday: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8am. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -3. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -11. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -13. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -13. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday: A chance of snow, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Snow likely, mainly between 7pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

WEATHER REPORT:

The 'Weather Report" is an editorial look at the weather as a part of our daily duties as Mainers - and gives a conversational perspective on what condition our condition is in.

We woke up to some a lot of fluffy snow Friday morning in Aroostook County. The snow ends a nice week that felt like March in northern Maine. Even the snowfall feels and looks a little like March.

The plow trucks were out early getting ahead of the storm. Most people were out before work getting their vehicles cleaned off. You have to make time in a regular morning routine to take 10+ minutes to clean your car.

Clearer weather for the weekend with winter activities going on everywhere. Snowmobiling will rev up as the trails get deeper. High school basketball and hockey are going on this Friday and Saturday. Commuting to and from the games will be better for most.

