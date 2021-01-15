Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
TOWNSQUAE MEDIA WEATHER:
- Friday ~ Becoming partly sunny. Highs around 31/-1 Celsius
- Friday Night ~ Increasing clouds. Overnight lows near 17/-9C.
- Saturday ~ Partly sunny in the morning, then clouding up with a wintry mix of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around the freezing mark.
- Saturday Night ~ Rain & snow, mixing with sleet in the evening. Brisk winds. Lows near 30/-1 C.
- Sunday ~ Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s/+1.
U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Friday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Light north wind.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.
- Saturday: Snow and sleet, mainly after 11am. High near 33. East wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.
- Saturday Night: Rain, snow, and sleet before 11pm, then rain and snow between 11pm and 3am, then snow after 3am. Low around 28. East wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
- Sunday: Rain and snow showers likely before 3pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Sunday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- M.L.King Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16.
- Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17.
The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.
We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.
Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app