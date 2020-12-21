Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
LOCAL WEATHER:
- Monday ~ Cloudy throughout the day. Highs around 35/+2 Celsius
- Monday Night ~ Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows near 23/-5C
- Tuesday ~ Mostly cloudy. Breezy at times. Highs around 31/-1C
- Tuesday Night ~ Becoming mostly clear. Brisk and colder. Lows near 14/-10C.
- Wednesday ~ Mostly sunny. Highs around 21/-7C
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 34. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
- Tonight: Scattered snow showers, mainly between 8pm and 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Tuesday: Isolated snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northwest wind around 11 mph.
- Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
- Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers between 1am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Thursday: A chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Thursday Night: Rain, mainly after 10pm. Areas of fog. Low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
- Christmas Day: Rain, mainly before 4pm. Areas of fog. High near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
- Friday Night: A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.
We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.
Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app