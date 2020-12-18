Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

LOCAL WEATHER:

Today ~ Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20/-7C.

Tonight ~ Partly to mostly cloudy Lows near 8 above/-13Celsius.

Saturday ~ Partly sunny, Highs around 22/-6C.

Saturday Night ~ Mostly cloudy, with a low near 12/-11C.

Sunday ~ Mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow showers late in the day. Highs around 30/-1.

Sunday Night ~ Cloudy with periods of snow. Lows near 25/-4C.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.