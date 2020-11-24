Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 8. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west in the evening.

Wednesday: Light snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 29. South wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Light snow before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Low around 23. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thanksgiving Day: A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20%.