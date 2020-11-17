Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Tuesday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday : A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night : A slight chance of snow showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday : A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday : A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night : A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.