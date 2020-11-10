Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
- Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
- Veterans Day: A slight chance of showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
- Friday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
- Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
