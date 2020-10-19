Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:
- Tuesday ~ Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs around 53/12 Celsius
- Tuesday Night ~ Showers ending this evening then partial clearing overnight. Lows near 30/-1C
- Wednesday ~ Partly sunny in the morning, then clouding up with rain in the afternoon. Variable winds. Highs around 55/13C
- Wednesday Night ~ A few showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 47/8C
- Thursday ~ Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 56/14C
U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
- Tuesday: Rain, mainly before 4pm. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 53. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
- Wednesday: A chance of showers between 9am and 1pm, then rain after 1pm. High near 54. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Wednesday Night: Showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 48. South wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
- Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
- Friday Night: A slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Saturday NightA chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
- Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
