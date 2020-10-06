Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light southwest wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely before 9am, then rain, mainly after 9am. Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. High near 61. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Rain, mainly before 1am, then a chance of showers after 1am. Low around 40. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 10 to 16 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.