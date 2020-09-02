Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Wednes day : Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday N ight : A chance of showers before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Areas of fog after 4am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday : Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night : A slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday : A slight chance of showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday : A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night : A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday : A slight chance of showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Labor Day : A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night : A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.