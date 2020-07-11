Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Saturday : Showers, mainly before 4pm. Patchy fog. High near 77. Southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night : Scattered showers before 9pm, then isolated showers after 10pm. Patchy fog before 9pm, then patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday : A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night : Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday : A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night : A chance of showers. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday : A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night : A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday : A slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night : A slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday : A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night : A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

