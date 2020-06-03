Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Wednesday : A chance of rain, mainly before 11am, then isolated showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of rain, mainly before 11am, then isolated showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Wednesday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

