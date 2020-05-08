Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Tuesday : Cloudy with some rain and snow showers, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

