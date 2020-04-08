Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Winter Storm Warning in effect from April 9, 02:00 PM EDT until April 10, 06:00 PM EDT

Thursday : Snow, possibly mixed with rain. High near 38. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night : Snow. Low around 27. Northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible.

Friday : Snow. Areas of blowing snow. High near 34. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday Night : Snow likely before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday : A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 7 mph.

Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night : A slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 2am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday : A chance of rain and snow before 8am, then rain. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night : Rain, mainly before 3am. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday : A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night : A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

