Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Wednes day : Scattered flurries before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday N ight : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. North wind around 6 mph.

Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -3. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday : Snow before 2pm, then rain and snow. High near 37. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday Night : Rain before 7pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Low around 30. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday : A slight chance of snow showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around -2.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.