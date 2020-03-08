Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

A chance of light snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Light snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Snow. Low around 19. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tuesday

:

Snow before 1pm, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 1pm and 3pm, then snow and freezing rain after 3pm. High near 35. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an

inch