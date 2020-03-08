Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
FORECAST
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.
- Tonight: A chance of light snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Monday: Light snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
- Monday Night: Snow. Low around 19. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
- Tuesday: Snow before 1pm, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 1pm and 3pm, then snow and freezing rain after 3pm. High near 35. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
- Tuesday Night: Rain and snow before 3am, then a chance of snow and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Low around 23. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Wednesday: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
- Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Friday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
