Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

FORECAST

Wednesday : A chance of snow showers, mainly between noon and 5pm. Patchy blowing snow after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 26 by 10am, then falling to around 18 during the remainder of the day. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around -10. Wind chill values as low as -24. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday : Sunny and cold, with a high near 6. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around -16. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday : Partly sunny, with a high near 18. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday : Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

