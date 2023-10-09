Stay Safe Near the Maine Woods By Wearing Blaze Orange (Pets Too)

Hunters are already looking for game, so it's time to remember that orange vest or hat whenever you're near the woods.

Doesn't Hunting Season Start at the End of the Month?

I'm sure some of you may be thinking that I'm getting ahead of myself because firearm season doesn't start til later this month. But I'm married to a bowhunter, who's already spent hours sitting in his tree stand. Bear season has been open for a while and now, bulls-only moose season is also open. And that's not even mentioning game birds, like turkeys. The complete list of hunting season dates can be found on the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife's website.

How Do You Outfit Your Dog With Blaze Orange?

I live in the woods, so my husband and I always have some blaze orange outerwear hanging near the door. Whether it's an orange hat, vest, or jacket, it will signal any hunters in the area that we are not their target. It may not be your best color, but it's the perfect shade to keep you safe during an active hunting season.

Even our dog Toby wears an orange bandana, which we plan to upgrade to an orange vest this year since he now runs through a small stretch of woods to visit his buddy next door. Toby is a black and white dog, whose black tail has a white tip. Normally, I say his tail looks like a magic marker, but during hunting season, a flash of that white tip could fool an excited hunter. No matter what color or size your pet is, it's better to be safe than sorry and outfit them with blaze orange whenever they're near the woods.

Here's to a Safe and Successful Season...

Good luck to all the hunters this year. I hope you have a successful and safe season. If my drives around Orrington are any indication, it will be a good year for deer. I see them everywhere on my morning commutes. Just remember to identify not only your target but also what's behind it.

