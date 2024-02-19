Maine Police Say 1 Person Was Killed in an Early Morning Shooting

Police say one person was killed in a shooting early Monday morning.

When Did This Happen?

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting the Waterville Police Department in the investigation of a shooting that happened Monday morning. The incident was reported just after 8:00 Monday morning outside a residence at 18 South Grove Street in Waterville.

What Do We Know About the Victims?

Officials say one person died as a result of the shooting. A second person was shot at but, ultimately, was not injured. Originally, police had reported the second person was hurt in the incident.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as Justin Iraola, 22, of Winslow.

The body of the deceased has been transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The name of the deceased has not been released.

Get our free mobile app

Is The Public In Any Peril?

Police say there is no danger to the public. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

The Scary Stories of 10 Maine Multiple Murderers & Their Victims Let's explore some of the darkest stories from Maine's criminal history. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

10 'Red Flags' TSA Agents Look for in Maine Airports According to a report from The Intercept, these are just a few of the signs listed in a confidential document to help TSA officers nab 'would-be terrorists.' Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge