Waterville Police Identified a Man Whose Body Was Found on a Bus
Waterville Police have identified the man found dead on a school bus and the cause of his death.
When Did This Happen?
It was around 4:30 Monday morning when Waterville Police received a call, reporting that there was a person slumped over the steering wheel of a school bus. Officers responded to the parking lot of the Junior High School and found that the person was deceased. Schools in Waterville remained closed on Monday as police conducted an investigation into the death.
What Do We Know About the Deceased?
On Thursday, police identified the man as Anthony Engelhardt, 24, of Naples. Officials say he has no known connection to the Waterville School Department.
WABI-TV reports the Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined that Engelhardt died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they have no idea why he drove into the city or why he was on the bus.
How Can People Access Maine's Suicide Help Line?
If you've considered taking your own life, help is available through Maine's simplified suicide help line. Counselors are standing by 24/7 and can be reached by simply calling 988. Those three numbers will connect you to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which can also be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
The Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Maine
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge
Time to Clean Your Wallet, Maine, and Take Out 7 Dangerous Items
8 Things You Should Know When Going through a Toll Booth in Maine
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge