Waterfront Concerts Will Be Going Cashless This Summer

Starting this summer, your cash is trash!

Call it a "Sign o' The Times", because when the concert season starts next month, plastic, and phones are king. Yep, that's right, Waterfront Concerts and the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, are making the switch.

All sales inside the venue will no longer accept cash as payment. This includes ALL sales, so if you want a beer or something to eat, you have to use a card.

If this bums you out, there is an alternative. Now that they are making long-awaited adjustments to the facility (Hello, indoor plumbing!) There will be a location inside where you can convert cash into a card to use inside the venue.

The early word is that some people will be more than cool with this, and some won't obviously, but Fenway Park recently adopted the same policy, and let's face it, this is kind of the way the world is starting to work, but as mentioned, there is an option to bring cash and convert it into a one-time card that you can use inside the venue.

All that being said, the lineup of shows this summer may be the best year yet. Aerosmith, Backstreet Boys, Sting, Pitbull, Luke Combs, and many more are bringing the heat with what are sure to be some legendary shows.

On a bonus note: If you are looking for a fun summer job, they are hiring! This Saturday, May 21, at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the waterfront, you can fill out an application and meet the team. It all goes down from 10 am-4 pm.

They are attempting to fill the following positions:

Ambassadors

Merchandise

Food/Beverage

Security

Venue Operations

Stage Hands

This could be the perfect summer job, so check it out. And remember, Maine Savings Amphitheater is going cashless, so be prepared!

