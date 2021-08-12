Watch Video of Cape Cod Man Hooking a Great White Shark In An ‘Absolutely Crazy Beach Day
Just another day at the beach for Matt Pieciak
Imagine just hanging out at the beach with your friends, playing cornhole, drinking some beers, and half-heartedly fishing. It’s a beautiful day, the sun is shining the breeze hits you and you notice a tug on your line. It’s not just any fish tugging your line, it appears to be a Great White Shark. According to wcvb.com, that’s exactly what happened last weekend to Matt Pieciak.
Hold My Beer
In perhaps epic fashion, Matt told one of his friends to hold his beer while he jumped to see what was on this fishing line. He tells wcvb.com, “I just saw the rod kind of start to go off behind him [his friend], the tip of it was bending and from there we just kind of ran over to it. Right, when the line went tight you could see a big, gray shadow, and we all immediately knew it was probably a Great White.” So, this wasn’t fishing off a boat in the ocean, this was RIGHT OFF THE BEACH!
The big one that got away
Matt Pieciak will always have a great story to tell and he has the video to prove it. The hook and line he was using to fish was not designed for bringing in a Great White Shark so the shark took his bait and disappeared back down underwater. To see a shark so close to shore on Nauset Beach is terrifying for me. Local officials warn to be aware when in the water, but OMG I can’t see what’s under the water, and to see a Great White Shark so close to shore is crazy! I bet no one decided to take a dip in the water to cool off after that adventure!
