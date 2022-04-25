Watch the Portland Sea Dogs Crush Four Home Runs in the First Inning

The Portland Sea Dogs were on fire during the first inning of Sunday's game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field. Rumble Ponies starting pitcher Mitch Ragan gave up four home runs in the first inning, including one grand slam. Needless to say, he never finished the first inning.

This epic inning of home runs began with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth when designated hitter Pedro Castellanos smashed one off the top of the Maine Monster for the grand slam, quickly putting the Sea Dogs ahead 4-2 over the Rumble Ponies. That was just the beginning though.

Catcher Kole Cottam was up to the plate next and he sent one straight out to center field that bounced off the video board, making it 5-2 Sea Dogs. At this point, Rumble Ponies starting pitcher Mitch Ragan was likely starting to get a little worried.

Two batters later, Sea Dogs first baseman Hudson Potts hit his third home run of the season over the center field video board, scoring two more runs making it 7-2 Sea Dogs and that would do it for the Rumble Ponies starting pitcher as Justin Lasko was brought in for relief. That didn't stop the Sea Dogs just yet though.

Shortstop Christian Koss knocked one out of Hadlock four the fourth home run of the first inning for the Sea Dogs. Another home run in the seventh inning by shortstop Wil Dalton was just icing on the cake as the Sea Dogs won the game thanks to five home runs including a grand slam with the final score 13-5 Sea Dogs.

Check out this video montage of all four home runs in the first inning called by Sea Dogs play-by-play announcer Emma Tiedemann.

Own Your Very Own Waterfall With This Quaint Maine Camp The property is listed by Karen Rockwell of Rockwell Properties in the amount of $225,000. Check it out below!