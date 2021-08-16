Watch Spectacular Sea Planes Land on Moosehead Lake @ The Fly-In
It's one of the fondest memories I have from my entire childhood. Getting to go up to the beautiful Moosehead Lake region of Maine to watch the annual International Fly-in from Greenville.
It's been happening for years now. Each year, Currier's Flying Service in Greenville hosts a massive fly-in which welcomes planes from all around the world to touch down in front of thousands of spectators all weekend long.
Moosehead Lake isn't just the largest lake in Maine, but arguably the lake in Maine that's home to the most history. Well, I suppose an argument could be made for Maine's Flagstaff lake, too- but we'll save that debate for another time.
If you're looking to get up and enjoy some aviation fun at this year's fly-in, you'll want to make plans quickly. The event will be happening in Greenville from September 9th through the 12th.
Additionally, organizers are looking for volunteers that can help with everything from set-up, parking attendants, plane ramp attendants and aviation fuel pumpers (must be 21+). For anyone interested in volunteering, email volunteeratseaplaneflyin@gmail.com.
