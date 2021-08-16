Watch Spectacular Sea Planes Land on Moosehead Lake @ The Fly-In

It's one of the fondest memories I have from my entire childhood. Getting to go up to the beautiful Moosehead Lake region of Maine to watch the annual International Fly-in from Greenville.

It's been happening for years now. Each year, Currier's Flying Service in Greenville hosts a massive fly-in which welcomes planes from all around the world to touch down in front of thousands of spectators all weekend long.

Moosehead Lake isn't just the largest lake in Maine, but arguably the lake in Maine that's home to the most history. Well, I suppose an argument could be made for Maine's Flagstaff lake, too- but we'll save that debate for another time.

If you're looking to get up and enjoy some aviation fun at this year's fly-in, you'll want to make plans quickly. The event will be happening in Greenville from September 9th through the 12th.

Additionally, organizers are looking for volunteers that can help with everything from set-up, parking attendants, plane ramp attendants and aviation fuel pumpers (must be 21+). For anyone interested in volunteering, email volunteeratseaplaneflyin@gmail.com.

2021 Maine Agricultural Fair Dates Even though it may not seem it, Maine fair season is just around the corner. According to the Maine Fairs website, these are the proposed dates for some of Maine's biggest fairs.

12 Incredible Cocktails Perfect For Summer In Maine Here are a dozen really easy to make (well, most of them are easy to make) summer cocktails. If you REALLY want to play bartender, the Maine spirits website has THOUSANDS of recipes.

7 Unbelievable Maine Homes You Probably Can't Afford But, just because you can't afford them doesn't mean you should not take a look. While most of these are located right on the coast, there is one located in the hills. Just make sure you check out #7 on our list. You won't believe what the place was before someone turned it into a home. These listings and prices are as of August 2021

10 Maine Museums Do you love learning new things? Why not visit one of Maine's incredible museums? Here are 9 very unique museums that are probably less than a two hour drive from where you are now. Please Note: Some of these museums may still have limited hours or COVID-19 restrictions. So, please call ahead (check their website) and be prepared.

The Abandoned Central Maine Sanatorium In operation from about 1914 until 1970, the sickest TB patients in Maine were sent to this sanatorium in Central Maine. After the final TB patients left, it was used as a hospital for alcoholics and as a nursing home. Its final chapter ended in 2001. Check out a video of the exploration of the building HERE

Do You Remember These 8 Crazy Maine Weather Events?

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!