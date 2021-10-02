Watch Moose Casually Stroll Across the Road in Buxton, Maine

We all know Maine has a relatively large moose population. According to an article in the Bangor Daily News, Maine has the largest moose population in the lower 48 states at around 60,000 to 70,000. Yet that's still not a lot of moose considering the size of the state.

Consider the fact that the deer population in Maine is estimated to be about 290,000 and you can see that you're nearly four times likely to see a deer than a moose in Maine by the numbers alone. So when a moose is spotted by humans, it's a big deal.

That's exactly what happened on Wednesday evening on Haines Meadow Road. The Buxton Police Department posted a video shot by someone named Haley of a moose crossing the road as the sun was getting ready to go down.

The moose slowly crosses the road, hops over a rock wall in front of someone's house and keeps moving on its way. Seemingly oblivious to the cars that stopped around it.

Even seeing it on video is pretty amazing. I can only imagine what it was like in person.

Police say that other moose have been spotted in the Buxton area, so if you're driving through there, be cautious and keep your eyes out for them.

10 Most Dangerous Critters in Maine

Here Are 17 Things In Maine That Will Bite You Here in Maine, there are plenty of critters that can take a bite out of you if they do desire.