Watch Mainer Hand Feed Peanut Butter to an Adorable Rare White Squirrel

Ever wonder what Meredith from the Q is up to? She moved to Tennesee about 6 years ago to be with the love of her life. Well, two loves. Her cowboy man and all the damn wildlife Tennesse has! I remember Meredith going on and on about all the wildlife in the Hollis area. Apparently she's a Disney character because all the animals follow her. Don't believe me? Check this out. She's actually feeding a wild white squirrel (albino?) that she's named Wally. She's feeding him peanut butter from a spoon. She hangs onto it for quite some time, until Wally decides to steal it and feed himself.

You know, if Meredith wasn't gonna be on the morning show anymore, this is EXACTLY what I pictured her doing. Feeding wildlife by hand. But not just wildlife, RARE friggin' wildlife. Oh Meredith apparently knows the diet of the white squirrel native to Asia. They like peanut butter and Baskin Robbins ice cream.

They really like Baskin Robbins as this squirrel has decided that there's some left wayyyy in the back of the container. There's only one way to get at it - wear the cup like a helmet!

Only Meredith would have a rare, we're talking there are no white squirrels in North America, that she hand feeds! I'm thinking that not only IS she a Disney character, she should demand free entry into all theme parks!

