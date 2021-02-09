How would you react if you just won a Super Bowl?

Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was filming the locker room celebration after the big Tampa Bay win on Sunday when he caught TB 12 out of the corner of his eye. Was Tom downing champagne? Jumping all over his teammates? Re-enacting The Weekend's halftime show? Nope. Tom was by himself, quietly getting changed and preparing for his press conference. It was just another day at the office for The GOAT. I mean, after 7 Super Bowl wins I guess you're kind of all celebrated out! Reason number 2387 we love ya Tom Brady.

Now, THIS is how you're supposed to celebrate! Congrats to the Bucs and the GOAT.

This is what it's all about for Tom Brady.