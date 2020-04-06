Watch Fox and Skunk Play in Backyard in Greene

Who knew that when a fox and a skunk came face-to-face they would actually play together? That's exactly what happened in Cheryl Ward backyard in Greene, Maine.

Cheryl captured video of a fox and a skunk chasing each other around a bush in her backyard. At first glance you would think the two were fighting, but after a few seconds you can see that this particular fox and skunk are just playing. Not exactly how you would expect an encounter like this to go down. Neither are taking a defensive stance and at one point the fox jumps up and down near the skunk, very much like a dog might do when playing.

This could have turned out bad for both. Red foxes, like this one, have been known to prey on skunk and we all know the defense mechanism that skunks have. This one however didn't seem to lift his tail once.