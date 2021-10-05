Man, I wish cool stuff like this happened on the Penobscot.

Watch this short video that was filmed yesterday as the USS Daniel Inouye, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, made its way down the Kennebec River and out to the Atlantic. Very impressive.

And we just love the AC/DC soundtrack in the background of the video. Nice touch as this Maine-made ship and its crew begin the journey to its final destination somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

Daniel Inouye of Hawaii served as a United States Senator from 1963 until his death in 2012. Inouye fought in World War II, losing his right arm during a battle in Italy to a grenade wound, and following his death, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Honolulu International Airport in Hawaii was named the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after he passed as well.

At one point, Inouye was the highest-ranking Asian-American politician in U.S. history.

The ship was christened during a ceremony at Bath Iron Works back in June of 2019 in front of hundreds of spectators, including some of Mr. Inouye's relatives.

The warship USS Daniel Inouye that was proudly made in Maine will eventually make its way to Hawaii where it will be commissioned, and it will then patrol the Pacific and beyond all the while defending America's freedom.

Once again workers in Maine have a lot to be proud of as this fine creation departs our state for other areas of the world.