Warrant for Perth-Andover, New Brunswick Man

The RCMP is looking for a 22-year-old Perth-Andover man on a recent warrant, and are hoping the public can help locate him.

A warrant for the arrest of Nicholas Carl Manzer was issued in Woodstock Provincial Court earlier this week.

Police say Manzer was charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and one count of assault, stemming from an incident at a residence in Perth-Andover on April 21.

Police describe Manzer as 5'4", 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers.