Want to Know More About Avoiding a Run-in With A Bear?

This sounds like an interesting way to spend your Friday morning learning about Maine’s bears and to avoid any unpleasant run-ins with a bear. This will be a live stream get-together at 9:30 am and here is the link that will take you to the feed on YouTube.

The on-line talk is hosted by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Black Bear and Canada Lynx biologist Jen Vashon. So grab your cup of coffee or tea and enjoy.

I think this will be interesting even if you are not the type of person that is going into the Maine woods and be in a position to run into a bear. But as we have seen on plenty of videos on every social media platform there are lots of times that all you need to do it look out to your back yard and there you go...bears.

