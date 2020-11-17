Want to Be a Winter Weather Spotter for the National Weather Service?

Would you like to be a winter weather spotter for the National Weather Service? If you do, there's a free online session this Thursday, November 19th at 6 p.m that lasts 1 hour

At the session you'll learn abut winter storms and how to report and accurately measure snowfall and other winter weather.

Storm spotters report snowfall, ice accumulation, high winds, high surf, freezing spray and coastal flood erosion.

Register HERE. Need more info? You can email louise.fode@noaa.gov for more information. You're also asked to email her and let her know you'll be attending the training