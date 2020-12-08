Walmart & Sams Club Offer Online Covid-19 Tests

If you or someone you know is in need of a covid-19 test there are several options. Often you have to wait to get an appointment, or need to connect with a doctor first. With federal funds in question even states like here in Maine are grappling with the possibility of reduced testing.

Coming to the rescue, of sorts, is Walmart & Sams Club. Unexpected by some, not so much by others. According to a company blog post, both stores will have an at-home test option available through Walmart.com and SamsClub.com These new series of at-home test collection kits will average about $100.

Since these tests will require a medical request, Walmart & Sam's Club has put together an easy online system to get doctor approval.

According to the company blog post:

"The test collection kit is mailed to the customer who can then self-collect a sample and mail to the lab for results. Offering options allows individuals to choose the sample collection method that is right for them depending on what type of sample they would like to provide (nasal swab vs. saliva), if they want a sample to be tested for flu and the ship-to-home delivery time. These test collection kits can provide outcomes within as little as 24 to 48 hours after the test collection kit has been received at the lab. Some test collection kits even come with a telehealth call if a positive result occurs."

To get a test collection kit, you first purchase a code providing access to a health survey. Once you complete the survey, a physicians’ order is generated if appropriate, and the purchase is completed.