Walmart Once Again Limiting The Number Of Shoppers

Back in the beginning of the pandemic many stores, including Walmart, were limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside at any one time.

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Walmart has once again reinstituted those restrictions, nationwide, regardless of a state's current mandates.

According to WGME, Walmart stores around the country are now limiting the number of customers to 5 per 1,000 square feet of store space.

If they haven't already, the recent spike in cases in Maine will probably lead to us seeing more stores instituting restrictions.

Walmart also announced, in an effort to avoid over-crowding at their stores, they'll be spreading out their Black Friday deals across several weeks.

